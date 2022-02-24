Josh Taylor ‘determined to put on a good show’, Jack Catterall ‘prepared to go to the darkest place’

Undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor faces Jack Catterall at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland this Saturday, February 26. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout features undefeated representative of the country-host defending his belt against unbeaten top ranked contender.

Kicking off Fight Week festivities Taylor and Catterall, as well as some of the undercard fighters, participated in the open workout at St. Enoch Centre. Check out below what they had to say three days before the showdown.

Josh Taylor: The belts are staying here

“I’m sharp, I’m fast, I’m quick. I can’t wait to get in there and dismantle him in every single department of the game. I can’t wait to get in there and put on a real top performance Saturday. A real homecoming, first time I’ve been here in a couple of years now. I’m back home. The fans have been starving for a big night for a couple of years, and I’m determined to put on a good show, keep the belts here, and keep bringing big boxing back to Scotland.”

“Glasgow, the people of Glasgow, the people of Scotland, it’s been my home since the Commonwealth Games. I get a great reception every time I’m here. The belts are staying here. There’s no defeating me at the Hydro on Saturday.”

Jack Catterall: I’ve got to go above and beyond

“I’d be disappointed if I didn’t get booed on Saturday. If Josh were coming to Chorley, he’d certainly be getting booed, so I expect the same thing coming up here. You know what, I’m all for it. This is his town. This is his people. Support your man. I’m coming up here as the enemy. It is what it is.”

“I’m preparing for a hard fight, a long fight, a tough fight. I can’t go into detail on the specifics of what we’re planning on doing in the fight, but I’ve certainly prepared for anything and everything.”

“I’ve got to go above and beyond for this fight. Everything I’ve done in all my previous fights mean nothing. I’ve got to go and put on a career-best performance to beat Josh on Saturday. Josh is at the top of his game – he’s got all the belts – so I’ve got to fight with everything on Saturday. Believe me when I say I’m prepared to go to the darkest places possible to come home with that victory.”

Boxing fans can watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. The date when the fight airs live on Kayo Sports in Australia is Sunday, February 27.

