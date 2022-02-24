Leah McCourt looks to challenge Cris Cyborg, faces Sinead Kavanagh at Bellator Dublin

Riding the six-win streak Leah McCourt goes up against former featherweight title challenger Sinead Kavanagh this Friday, February 25 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The pair squares off in the three-round Bellator 275 co-main event live on Showtime.

No. 4-ranked McCourt (6-1) believes she deserves a shot at Cris Cyborg’s 145-pound title, if she successfully goes through No. 5-ranked Kavanagh (7-5). Check out below what the contender from Northern Ireland had to say at the media day ahead of the event.

Leah McCourt: I should be given that opportunity if I get past Sinead

“I’m really proud that this fight has gotten the recognition I think it deserves because it’s such a big fight and there’s big repercussions after for whoever wins. There will be big opportunities and I always say once you step in the cage, your life and the outcomes can change so much after. It’s nice to get that respect because I think people take for granted what we do sometimes.”

“I just think stylistically it’s such a good fight. I don’t think it’s about the No. 1 spot in Ireland. That’s not really my goal. My goal obviously is to be a world champion.”

“I’ve always said as an amateur world champion, it’s my destiny to be a professional world champion. No matter what path, whatever happens or which way it goes, it’s inevitable.”

“But I definitely think I should be given that opportunity if I get past Sinead. Who else is in that position in our division who has that kind of winning streak? I think I would be deserving of the title shot.”

In the main event of Bellator Dublin two-time middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi defends his title against Austin Vanderford. Get the full fight card.