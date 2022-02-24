Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN

MMA

Leah McCourt looks to challenge Cris Cyborg, faces Sinead Kavanagh at Bellator Dublin

Parviz Iskenderov
Bellator 275: Mousasi vs Vanderford

Riding the six-win streak Leah McCourt goes up against former featherweight title challenger Sinead Kavanagh this Friday, February 25 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The pair squares off in the three-round Bellator 275 co-main event live on Showtime.

No. 4-ranked McCourt (6-1) believes she deserves a shot at Cris Cyborg’s 145-pound title, if she successfully goes through No. 5-ranked Kavanagh (7-5). Check out below what the contender from Northern Ireland had to say at the media day ahead of the event.

Tickets for Bellator 275 in Dublin, Ireland can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Leah McCourt: I should be given that opportunity if I get past Sinead

“I’m really proud that this fight has gotten the recognition I think it deserves because it’s such a big fight and there’s big repercussions after for whoever wins. There will be big opportunities and I always say once you step in the cage, your life and the outcomes can change so much after. It’s nice to get that respect because I think people take for granted what we do sometimes.”

“I just think stylistically it’s such a good fight. I don’t think it’s about the No. 1 spot in Ireland. That’s not really my goal. My goal obviously is to be a world champion.”

Bellator Dublin card, tickets, start time, how to watch, Mousasi vs Vanderford

“I’ve always said as an amateur world champion, it’s my destiny to be a professional world champion. No matter what path, whatever happens or which way it goes, it’s inevitable.”

“But I definitely think I should be given that opportunity if I get past Sinead. Who else is in that position in our division who has that kind of winning streak? I think I would be deserving of the title shot.”

In the main event of Bellator Dublin two-time middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi defends his title against Austin Vanderford. Get the full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.



