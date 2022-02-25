Search
Bellator 275 results from Dublin, Mousasi vs Vanderford

Bellator 275 Gegard Mousasi vs Austin Vanderford live from Dublin
Gegard Mousasi vs Austin Vanderford faceofff | Bellator MMA

Bellator 275: Mousasi vs Vanderford

Bellator 275 airs live from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday February 25, which makes it Saturday February 26 in Australia. In the main event two-time middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (48-7, 2 NC) defends his title against top ranked contender Austin Vanderford (11-0).

In the co-main event most recent title challenger and No. 5-ranked Sinead Kavanagh (7-5) takes on No. 4-ranked Leah McCourt (6-1) at women’s featherweight. Also on the card a pair of 145-pound matchups featuring Ciaran Clarke (4-0) up against Abou Tounkara (7-2), and Khasan Magomedsharipov (6-0) faceoff Jose Sanchez (11-1). In addition, Brian Moore (14-8) meets Jornel Lugo (7-0) at bantamweight.

How to watch Bellator Dublin: Mousasi vs Vanderford

MMA fans can watch Bellator 275: Mousasi vs Vanderford live stream on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for Friday, February 25 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the United States and 9 pm GMT in the United Kingdom, which makes it 8 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday, February 26.

Bellator 275 free live stream of prelims begins three hours prior to the main card.

Bellator Dublin results

Get the full Bellator 275 results below and stay tuned with fight results from Dublin.

Main Card

  • Gegard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford – Mousasi’s Bellator middleweight title
  • Sinead Kavanagh vs. Leah McCourt
  • Ciaran Clarke vs. Abou Tounkara
  • Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Jose Sanchez
  • Brian Moore vs. Jornel Lugo

Preliminary Card

  • Brett Johns vs. Khurshed Kakhorov
  • Charlie Leary vs. Davy Gallon
  • Danni McCormack vs. Stephanie Page
  • Darragh Kelly vs. Junior Morgan
  • Vladimir Tokov vs. Daniele Scatizzi
  • Gokhan Saricam vs. Kirill Sidelnikov
  • Nathan Kelly vs. Scott Pedersen
  • Lee Hammond vs. Jamie Hay
