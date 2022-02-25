Bellator 275 free live stream of prelims (video)

Watch Bellator 275: Mousasi vs Vanderford preliminary card live stream from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, February 25, leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 6 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US, and 5 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday, February 26.

Bellator 275 preliminary card looks as the following:

Brett Johns vs. Khurshed Kakhorov

Charlie Leary vs. Davy Gallon

Danni McCormack vs. Stephanie Page

Darragh Kelly vs. Junior Morgan

Vladimir Tokov vs. Daniele Scatizzi

Gokhan Saricam vs. Kirill Sidelnikov

Nathan Kelly vs. Scott Pedersen

Lee Hammond vs. Jamie Hay

Get the full Bellator 275 fight card and schedule.