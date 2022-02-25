Bellator 275 free live stream of prelims (video)

Watch Bellator 275: Mousasi vs Vanderford preliminary card live stream from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, February 25, leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 6 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US, and 5 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday, February 26.
Bellator 275 preliminary card looks as the following:
- Brett Johns vs. Khurshed Kakhorov
- Charlie Leary vs. Davy Gallon
- Danni McCormack vs. Stephanie Page
- Darragh Kelly vs. Junior Morgan
- Vladimir Tokov vs. Daniele Scatizzi
- Gokhan Saricam vs. Kirill Sidelnikov
- Nathan Kelly vs. Scott Pedersen
- Lee Hammond vs. Jamie Hay
