Bellator 275 free live stream of prelims (video)

Bellator Dublin: Mousasi vs Vanderford

Watch Bellator 275: Mousasi vs Vanderford preliminary card live stream from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, February 25, leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 6 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US, and 5 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday, February 26.

Bellator 275 preliminary card looks as the following:

  • Brett Johns vs. Khurshed Kakhorov
  • Charlie Leary vs. Davy Gallon
  • Danni McCormack vs. Stephanie Page
  • Darragh Kelly vs. Junior Morgan
  • Vladimir Tokov vs. Daniele Scatizzi
  • Gokhan Saricam vs. Kirill Sidelnikov
  • Nathan Kelly vs. Scott Pedersen
  • Lee Hammond vs. Jamie Hay

Get the full Bellator 275 fight card and schedule.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

