What Chris Colbert & Hector Luis Garcia had to say at final press conference

Unbeaten rising star Chris “Primetime” Colbert and undefeated Dominican Olympian Hector Garcia square off at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, February 26. The pair meets in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBA super featherweight world title eliminator. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 27.

At the final pre-fight press conference held two days before the showdown the fighters went face to face and tit for tat in a clash of styles and words. During the event, Colbert briefly and humorously temporarily took control of the hosting duties and began peppering Garcia with questions about his chances on Saturday. Later, Garcia questioned Colbert’s commitment to boxing, likening his career to a “circus.”

Check out below what Colbert and Garcia had to say Thursday from The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Chris Colbert: I’m not cocky, it’s just confidence in my skills

“I was a little disappointed when Roger Gutierrez dropped out of the fight. I had to put that disappointment aside and just hope that him and his team recover fast. Once I beat this guy right here, I want Gutierrez next.”

“I want to thank Garcia for even taking this fight. Without that, I wouldn’t even be fighting on Saturday. Garcia is just a step in my way. We all have obstacles that we have to overcome, and this is another. I’m ready to test myself against the best.”

“He has 10 knockouts but that doesn’t scare me. Everyone knows what I do. Every time someone has power against me, they get beat bad. I don’t know what I’m going to beat him with, but I’m going to beat him down.”

“I’m not cocky, it’s just confidence in my skills. We’ve put in the work. I’m in Superman shape. I was ready to take that title.”

“I want to fight the biggest fighters in the game. That’s going to be my legacy. Gary Russell Jr. is a tremendous fighter and I’m willing to give him an opportunity to fight for the title at 130-pounds. We’re both dogs and I don’t want any easy fights.”

“I can do it all in the ring. How are you going to beat me if I can do it all? I’m a real fighter and I want to give the fans tremendous action.”

“If he thinks I’m a clown, I’m going to juggle with him on Saturday and give everyone a show.”

Hector Luis Garcia: Bottom line, I believe in my fists and my power

“My team has worked tirelessly to have me ready for this great fight. I don’t consider this a dangerous fight, because I feel ready. Thanks to my team, I have the foundation to become victorious. I’m going to show the fans what I’m capable of Saturday night.”

“I’ve seen Chris fight and what I really want to see, is if he’s all about boxing, or if he’s about the circus. I’m going to make him work for this.”

“I’ve had tremendous training for this fight with Ismael Salas. I knew from the start that Salas would not be able to be at this fight because of a fight in the U.K., but I’m confident in the work we’ve put in. I have a whole team that is more than capable.”

“This is the moment I’ve always waited for. This is the chance to announce myself on a big stage. I know that I just have to leave it all in the ring.”

“I jumped on the opportunity to take this fight against a great opponent like Chris Colbert. Boxing is what I am about. This is how I prove what I’m worth. There’s no greater motivation needed than that.”

“Bottom line, I believe in my fists and my power. My boxing prowess as a whole and my ability to be versatile is going to help me win this fight.”

In the evening’s co-main event Gary Antuanne Russell and Viktor Postol square off in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. Kicking off the main card Jerwin Ancajas defends his IBF junior bantamweight title in a twelve-rounder against Fernando Martinez.

Boxing fans can watch Chris Colbert vs Hector Luis Garcia live stream on Showtime in the United States and FITE TV in other countries, including Australia.