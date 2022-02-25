Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Search
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Boxing

Chris Colbert vs Hector Luis Garcia weigh-in results (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Colbert vs Garcia live from Las Vegas

Chris Colbert and Hector Luis Garcia square off in WBA super featherweight world title eliminator live from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday February 26, which makes it Sunday February 27 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Colbert vs Garcia weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, February 25 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. Live stream from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Nolita 1 Ballroom is available up top.

In the co-main event Gary Antuanne Russell takes on Viktor Postol in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. Kicking off the telecast Jerwin Ancajas defends his IBF junior bantamweight title in a twelve-rounder against Fernando Martinez.

Colbert vs Garcia fight card, date, time, tickets, how to watch

Boxing fans can watch Chris Colbert vs Hector Luis Garcia live stream on Showtime in the United States and FITE TV in other countries, including Australia.

Get Colbert vs Garcia lineup below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Colbert vs Garcia fight card

  • Chris Colbert vs. Hector Luis Garcia, 12 rounds, super featherweight – WBA super featherweight title eliminator
  • Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Viktor Postol, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Jerwin Ancajas vs. Fernando Martinez, 12 rounds, junior bantamweight – Ancajas’ IBF junior bantamweight title
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097