Chris Colbert vs Hector Luis Garcia weigh-in results (video)

Chris Colbert and Hector Luis Garcia square off in WBA super featherweight world title eliminator live from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday February 26, which makes it Sunday February 27 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Colbert vs Garcia weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, February 25 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. Live stream from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Nolita 1 Ballroom is available up top.

In the co-main event Gary Antuanne Russell takes on Viktor Postol in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. Kicking off the telecast Jerwin Ancajas defends his IBF junior bantamweight title in a twelve-rounder against Fernando Martinez.

Boxing fans can watch Chris Colbert vs Hector Luis Garcia live stream on Showtime in the United States and FITE TV in other countries, including Australia.

Get Colbert vs Garcia lineup below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Colbert vs Garcia fight card

Chris Colbert vs. Hector Luis Garcia, 12 rounds, super featherweight – WBA super featherweight title eliminator

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Viktor Postol, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Jerwin Ancajas vs. Fernando Martinez, 12 rounds, junior bantamweight – Ancajas’ IBF junior bantamweight title