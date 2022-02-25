What was said at Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall final press conference

Undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor and unbeaten challenger Jack Catterall square off this Saturday, February 26. The pair meets in the scheduled for twelve rounds main event live from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 27.

Advertisements

In the ten-round featherweight co-feature, Cuban star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Robeisy Ramirez faces Irish contender Eric Donovan. Ramirez has not fought in the UK since the 2012 London Olympics, the site of his first Olympic triumph.

Among the bouts featured on the undercard, Irish welterweight star Paddy Donovan faces Czech veteran Miroslav Serban (13-8, 7 KOs). Kieran Molloy, a 5’11 southpaw from Galway, Ireland, makes his long-awaited professional debut against Damian Esquisabel (4-7). Featherweight Kurt Walker, who represented Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics and won gold at the 2019 European Games, makes his pro debut against Jaroslav Hriadel (1-2, 1 KO).

Boxing fans can watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Kayo Sports in Australia.

This is what the fighters had to say at Thursday’s press conference.

Josh Taylor

Advertisements

“Everyone has been starved for nights out and things to do these last two years. There hasn’t been much happening. Everyone has come out in numbers — [the arena] has sold out — and I’ve got an abundance of fans coming from England supporting me. I’ve probably got more fans coming from England to support me than Jack has coming to support him. It’s a great night. I can’t wait.”

“It’s Jack on Saturday. It’s his turn next. He’s going to get the beating Saturday, which I’m going to dish out. All I’m thinking about is Jack Catterall. He’s trying to take away what I’ve worked so hard to get. I’ve cleaned out the division. He’s getting a shot at the jackpot in one fight. I’m going to put him in his place on Saturday.”

“He’s good. We’ll find out on Saturday, but he’s in for a long night. A long, painful methodical beatdown on Saturday.”

“I just don’t see a way that he can beat me in this fight. I don’t know how he’s going to do it, but I’m prepared for every single way. Whatever he brings, I’m more than prepared for.”

Jack Catterall

“I’ve been mandatory for the WBO title. After waiting two years, I’ve got a chance now to capture the undisputed. I’ve not just come up here to make up the numbers. I’ve been waiting two years for this opportunity.”

“I think the respect has been there. Me and Josh know once the bell goes, the respect is out of the window. We can shake hands after. We’re going to punch each other’s heads in and that’s in.”

Robeisy Ramirez and Eric Donovan faceoff at press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Robeisy Ramirez

“Scotland and the UK in general is a very special place to me. It is deeply ingrained in my memory because I have fond memories earning my first gold medal in London 2012. I’d like the fans to see the new Robeisy Ramirez and this new era in my career as a professional.”

“Of course I feel like I can replicate my amateur success as a professional. It is my only mission, not only to replicate, but to best what I did in the amateur level by winning a world championship. And if it means that I have to fight in the UK, Asia or wherever I have to fight, I will do that. I am used to it. I’m on a mission to become a world champion and show that I am going to be a better world professional than I was an amateur.”

Eric Donovan

“It’s a big night, probably the biggest night of my boxing career. I think it’s fair to say that. I’m under no illusion as to how big the task is going to be, but when my manager, Mark Dunlop, presented me with this opportunity, he didn’t have to ask me twice. I’m in this game to prove myself, and when I do finally look back on my career, I want to be remembered as someone who took on great fighters and was involved in great fights. And you don’t get any better than a two-time Olympic gold medalist. I cannot wait for this, relishing this opportunity.”

Paddy Donovan

“[The fans] can expect a world class performance. I believe I am one of the best prospects in the world in boxing right now coming through. I want to be one of the best fighters in the history of Ireland, and it’s going to start Saturday night when I get in that ring. I don’t believe any fighter in the world will beat me. I’ll beat any challenge that comes in front of me.”

Kurt Walker

“I’m buzzing to be on this show. I’ve been camp for three months with Michael Conlan, so I’ve been putting in the camp that he’s been putting in for his world title fight [March 12 against Leigh Wood]. What a show to be on. I’m buzzing for it.”

Get the full Taylor vs Catterall fight card.