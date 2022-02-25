Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN

Boxing

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall weigh-in results (video)

Newswire
Taylor vs Catterall live from Glasgow

Undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor defends his title against unbeaten challenger Jack Catterall at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland this Saturday, February 26. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Taylor vs Catterall weigh-in start time is scheduled for 1 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 8 am ET / 5 am PT in the US on Friday February 25, which makes it midnight in Australia on Saturday February 26. Live stream video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. The date when the fight airs live on Kayo Sports in Australia is Sunday, February 27.

Get Taylor vs Catterall full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Taylor vs Catterall fight card

  • Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall – Taylor’s undisputed junior welterweight title
  • Robeisy Ramirez vs. Eric Donovan
  • Nick Campbell vs. Jay McFarlane – vacant Scottish heavyweight title
  • Bilal Fawaz vs. Malam Varela
  • Ebonie Jones vs. Effy Kathopouli
  • Paddy Donovan vs. Miroslav Serban

Taylor vs Catterall time, where to watch, tickets, undercard

  • John Docherty vs. Jordan Grant
  • Scott Forrest vs. Erik Nazaryan
  • Kurt Walker vs. Jaroslav Hriadel
  • Kieran Molloy vs. Damian Esquisabel
  • Mark McKeown vs. Laszlo Szoke
Boxing

Cold Company

