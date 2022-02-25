Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall weigh-in results (video)

Undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor defends his title against unbeaten challenger Jack Catterall at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland this Saturday, February 26. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Taylor vs Catterall weigh-in start time is scheduled for 1 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 8 am ET / 5 am PT in the US on Friday February 25, which makes it midnight in Australia on Saturday February 26. Live stream video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. The date when the fight airs live on Kayo Sports in Australia is Sunday, February 27.

Get Taylor vs Catterall full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Taylor vs Catterall fight card

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall – Taylor’s undisputed junior welterweight title

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Eric Donovan

Nick Campbell vs. Jay McFarlane – vacant Scottish heavyweight title

Bilal Fawaz vs. Malam Varela

Ebonie Jones vs. Effy Kathopouli

Paddy Donovan vs. Miroslav Serban

John Docherty vs. Jordan Grant

Scott Forrest vs. Erik Nazaryan

Kurt Walker vs. Jaroslav Hriadel

Kieran Molloy vs. Damian Esquisabel

Mark McKeown vs. Laszlo Szoke