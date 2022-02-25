Nina Hughes vs Bec Connolly fight date rescheduled for April 15 in London

Nina Hughes and Bec Connolly will finally be able to get it on when they clash on the upcoming MTK Fight Night at York Hall in London on April 15. The two female fighters will go head to head on the undercard of the British and Commonwealth lightweight title fight between Gavin Gwynne and Luke Willis.

Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on ESPN+ in the US and IFL TV other countries.

Hughes and Connolly were originally set to meet on February 11, before Connolly pulled out of the fight with COVID. After some back and forth comments from each fighter on social media regarding the cancellation, they now get to settle their differences on the rescheduled date.

Hughes said: “I’m really pleased that it’s been rescheduled, and I’m just hoping it goes ahead this time. I had a hard eight-week training camp for the fight previously, so I feel like I need to put this fight to bed, come out victorious and move on to get closer to boxing for titles.

“I had a week off, got over the frustration and was straight back in the gym sparring Terri Harper for her upcoming fight so I had the motivation to get focused again.

“I’m professional, and this is business so I wouldn’t allow it to get personal no matter what the circumstances are, but fans can expect to see an explosive fight from the first bell.”

Connolly said: “I’m really pleased this fight is back on. I was already looking forward to it as it’s a decent scrap, but now I’m looking forward to it even more. I was annoyed to get COVID, and I had a really banging headache and felt sick, but it went pretty quickly.

“I’m definitely going to bring some extra fire to the fight now. I said there were no hard feelings but I’ve got the motivation to make this the best camp ever. You’ll see the best Bec Connolly there has ever been.

“I was really enjoying training because I’ve got a new coach, but I’ve got the fire in my belly for this even more now. I’m super excited, and I even turned down a fight in the interim just because I want to give this my full attention.”

Other bouts featured on MTK Fight Night card on April 15 are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.