Boxing

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall free live stream of prelims (video)

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall undercard airs live stream from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, February 26 leading to the main card live on ESPN+ in the United States, Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Kayo in Australia. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 27.

The start time is scheduled for 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT in the US, 5:30 pm GMT in the UK, and 4:30 am AEDT in Australia. Video is available up top.

The three-fight Taylor vs Catterall preliminary card looks as the following:

  • Paddy Donovan vs. Miroslav Serban, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Kurt Walker vs. Jaroslav Hriadel, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Kieran Molloy vs. Damian Esquisabel, 6 rounds, featherweight

Get Taylor vs Catterall full fight card and event schedule.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

