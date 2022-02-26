Taylor vs Catterall results, start time, how to watch, live stream, full fight card

Undefeated undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor defends his title against unbeaten contender Jack Catterall live from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, February 26. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 27.

In the co-feature Robeisy Ramirez takes on Eric Donovan in a ten-rounder at featherweight. Also on the card Nick Campbell and Jay McFarlane square off in a ten-rounder with a vacant Scottish heavyweight title on the line. In addition, Ebonie Jones faces Effy Kathopouli in a six-rounder at junior featherweight and John Docherty meets Jordan Grant in a six-rounder at super middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall live stream in USA, UK & Australia

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, February 26

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Sky Sports

Date: Saturday, February 26

Time: 7 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo Sports

Date: Sunday, February 27

Time: 6 am AEDT

Get the full Taylor vs Catterall fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Taylor vs Catterall fight card

Main Card

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – Taylor’s undisputed junior welterweight title

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Eric Donovan, 10 rounds, featherweight

Nick Campbell vs. Jay McFarlane, 10 rounds, heavyweight – vacant Scottish heavyweight title

Ebonie Jones vs. Effy Kathopouli, 6 rounds, junior featherweight

John Docherty vs. Jordan Grant, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Preliminary Card

Paddy Donovan vs. Miroslav Serban, 6 rounds, welterweight

Kurt Walker vs. Jaroslav Hriadel, 6 rounds, featherweight

Kieran Molloy vs. Damian Esquisabel, 6 rounds, featherweight