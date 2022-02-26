Taylor vs Catterall results, start time, how to watch, live stream, full fight card

Undefeated undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor defends his title against unbeaten contender Jack Catterall live from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, February 26. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 27.
In the co-feature Robeisy Ramirez takes on Eric Donovan in a ten-rounder at featherweight. Also on the card Nick Campbell and Jay McFarlane square off in a ten-rounder with a vacant Scottish heavyweight title on the line. In addition, Ebonie Jones faces Effy Kathopouli in a six-rounder at junior featherweight and John Docherty meets Jordan Grant in a six-rounder at super middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall live stream in USA, UK & Australia
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, February 26
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: Sky Sports
Date: Saturday, February 26
Time: 7 pm GMT
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo Sports
Date: Sunday, February 27
Time: 6 am AEDT
Get the full Taylor vs Catterall fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Taylor vs Catterall fight card
Main Card
- Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – Taylor’s undisputed junior welterweight title
- Robeisy Ramirez vs. Eric Donovan, 10 rounds, featherweight
- Nick Campbell vs. Jay McFarlane, 10 rounds, heavyweight – vacant Scottish heavyweight title
- Ebonie Jones vs. Effy Kathopouli, 6 rounds, junior featherweight
- John Docherty vs. Jordan Grant, 6 rounds, super middleweight
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall free live stream of prelims (video)
Preliminary Card
- Paddy Donovan vs. Miroslav Serban, 6 rounds, welterweight
- Kurt Walker vs. Jaroslav Hriadel, 6 rounds, featherweight
- Kieran Molloy vs. Damian Esquisabel, 6 rounds, featherweight