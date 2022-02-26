Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak weigh-in results (video)

WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie makes the second defense of his title against Michal Cieslak at The O2 in London, England on Sunday February 27, which makes it Monday February 28 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak live stream on DAZN worldwide and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Get Okolie vs Cieslak full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Okolie vs Cieslak fight card

Lawrence Okolie vs. Michal Cieslak, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Okolie’s WBO cruiserweight title

Karim Guerfi vs. Jordan Gill, 12 rounds, featherweight – Guerfi’s EBU European featherweight title

Anthony Fowler vs. Lukasz Maciec, 10 rounds, middleweight

Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Martz, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Galal Yafai vs. Carlos Vado Bautista, 10 rounds, flyweight – WBC International flyweight title