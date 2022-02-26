Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Boxing

Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak weigh-in results (video)

Okolie vs Cieslak live from London

WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie makes the second defense of his title against Michal Cieslak at The O2 in London, England on Sunday February 27, which makes it Monday February 28 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak live stream on DAZN worldwide and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Get Okolie vs Cieslak full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Okolie vs Cieslak fight card

  • Lawrence Okolie vs. Michal Cieslak, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Okolie’s WBO cruiserweight title
  • Karim Guerfi vs. Jordan Gill, 12 rounds, featherweight – Guerfi’s EBU European featherweight title
  • Anthony Fowler vs. Lukasz Maciec, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Martz, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Galal Yafai vs. Carlos Vado Bautista, 10 rounds, flyweight – WBC International flyweight title

Okolie vs Cieslak Fight Week, date, time, how to watch, undercard

  • Demsey McKean vs. Ariel Esteban Bracamonte, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Campbell Hatton vs. Joe Ducker, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Cheavon Clarke vs. Toni Visic, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • John Hedges vs. Aleksander Nagolski, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links.

BoxingNews

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097