PFL Challenger Series 2 results, start time, how to watch, live stream, Al-Silawi vs Lilly

PFL Challenger Series Week 2

The second edition of Professional Fighters League (PFL) Challenger Series airs live on fuboTV from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Friday, February 25. MMA event features the four-fight card with the international welterweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in the Regular Season.

Headlining the show Jarrah Al-Silawi (16-3) goes up against Michael Lilly (7-6). Also on the card Dilano Taylor (7-1) takes on Mark Martin (7-1), and Carlos Leal (14-3) faces Socrates Pierre (12-6). In addition, Chris Mixan (2-0) meets Nathan Pierce (3-1).

How to watch PFL Challenger Series Week 2 live stream

MMA fans can watch PFL Challenger Series Week 2 live stream on fuboTV. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Get the full PFL Challenger Series Week 2 fight card below and stay tuned for results.

PFL Challenger Series Week 2 fight card

  • Jarrah Al Silawi vs. Michael Lilly
  • Dilano Taylor vs. Mark Martin
  • Carlos Leal vs. Socrates Pierre
  • Chris Mixan vs. Nathan Pierce
