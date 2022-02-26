PFL Challenger Series 2 results, start time, how to watch, live stream, Al-Silawi vs Lilly

The second edition of Professional Fighters League (PFL) Challenger Series airs live on fuboTV from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Friday, February 25. MMA event features the four-fight card with the international welterweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in the Regular Season.

Headlining the show Jarrah Al-Silawi (16-3) goes up against Michael Lilly (7-6). Also on the card Dilano Taylor (7-1) takes on Mark Martin (7-1), and Carlos Leal (14-3) faces Socrates Pierre (12-6). In addition, Chris Mixan (2-0) meets Nathan Pierce (3-1).

How to watch PFL Challenger Series Week 2 live stream

MMA fans can watch PFL Challenger Series Week 2 live stream on fuboTV. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Get the full PFL Challenger Series Week 2 fight card below and stay tuned for results.

PFL Challenger Series Week 2 fight card

Jarrah Al Silawi vs. Michael Lilly

Dilano Taylor vs. Mark Martin

Carlos Leal vs. Socrates Pierre

Chris Mixan vs. Nathan Pierce