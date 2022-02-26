UFC Vegas 49 weigh-in results: Makhachev vs Green official, one fighter heavy

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday February 26, which makes it Sunday February 27 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Islam Makhachev tipped the scales at 160. Bobby Green showed 158. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs Green live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Rong Zhu came in at 160 missing lightweight limit for his preliminary card bout against Ignacio Bahamondes, who was 154.5. He was fined 40 percent of his purse, and the bout proceeds as scheduled.

Get the full UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs Green fight card and weigh-in results below. Faceoff video is available up top.

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green weigh-in results

Main Card

Islam Makhachev (160) vs. Bobby Green (158)

Misha Cirkunov (185.5) vs. Wellington Turman (185)

Priscila Cachoeira (125) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (126)

Joel Alvarez (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (156)

Armen Petrosyan (186) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186)

Preliminary Card

Ignacio Bahamondes (154.5) vs. Rong Zhu (160)*

Josiane Nunes (145.5) vs. Ramona Pascual (146)

Terrance McKinney (156) vs. Fares Ziam (155)

Jonathan Martinez (144) vs. Alejandro Perez (144.5)

Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5) vs. Micheal Gillmore (170.5)

Victor Altamirano (123) vs. Carlos Hernandez (125)

*Missed weight.