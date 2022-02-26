Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 49 weigh-in results: Makhachev vs Green official, one fighter heavy

Newswire

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday February 26, which makes it Sunday February 27 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Islam Makhachev tipped the scales at 160. Bobby Green showed 158. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs Green live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Rong Zhu came in at 160 missing lightweight limit for his preliminary card bout against Ignacio Bahamondes, who was 154.5. He was fined 40 percent of his purse, and the bout proceeds as scheduled.

Get the full UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs Green fight card and weigh-in results below. Faceoff video is available up top.

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green weigh-in results

Main Card

  • Islam Makhachev (160) vs. Bobby Green (158)
  • Misha Cirkunov (185.5) vs. Wellington Turman (185)
  • Priscila Cachoeira (125) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (126)
  • Joel Alvarez (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (156)
  • Armen Petrosyan (186) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186)

UFC Vegas 49 start time, how to watch, live stream, Makhachev vs Green

Preliminary Card

  • Ignacio Bahamondes (154.5) vs. Rong Zhu (160)*
  • Josiane Nunes (145.5) vs. Ramona Pascual (146)
  • Terrance McKinney (156) vs. Fares Ziam (155)
  • Jonathan Martinez (144) vs. Alejandro Perez (144.5)
  • Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5) vs. Micheal Gillmore (170.5)
  • Victor Altamirano (123) vs. Carlos Hernandez (125)

*Missed weight.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097