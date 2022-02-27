Canelo vs Bivol date set, location & tickets to be determined

The date has been set for the next fight of Mexican star Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. The first in history undisputed super middleweight titleholder moves up a weight class to challenge undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout live stream on DAZN.

The location and venue for Canelo vs Bivol showdown, as well as the tickets information is expected to be announced shortly. T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada has been reportedly the frontrunner to host the event.

Canelo Alvarez (57-1-2, 30 KOs) was in action last November when he stopped Caleb Plant in the eleventh round to become the pioneer to hold the undisputed 168-pound crown. The upcoming bout against Bivol will be the second time he competes at light heavyweight. In November 2019 Canelo dethroned then WBO 175-pound champion Sergey Kovalev by knockout in Round 11.

Unbeaten Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) last fought late 2021 when he scored a unanimous decision against Umar Salamov to successfully retain his title. Before that he defeated Craig Richards, Lenin Castillo, Joe Smith Jr., among others.

“I am very happy with this fight against Dmitry Bivol,” said Canelo (via the promotion sent out by Matchroom). “It is another great challenge for me and my career – especially as I go up in weight and face an exceptional light heavyweight champion like Bivol.”

“I am also very excited that we have this fight slated for Cinco De Mayo Weekend – May 7 – for all the fans to enjoy. We will be ready, like we always are.”

“I always only wanted to fight the best!” said Bivol. “I believe that the rest of my goals will begin materialize on May 7!”

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol

The kickoff Canelo vs Bivol press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, March 2 in San Diego, California.

The list of bouts featured on Canelo vs Bivol undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.