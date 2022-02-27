Chris Colbert and Hector Luis Garcia squared off at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday February 26, which made it Sunday February 27 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured unbeaten American rising star up against Dominican Olympian in the WBA super featherweight world title eliminator.

Colbert was initially set to challenge reigning WBA super featherweight champion Roger Gutierrez, who was forced to withdraw after a positive COVID-19 test, and replaced by Garcia.

The scheduled for twelve rounds showdown went a full distance. On the way to a unanimous decision Garcia, who took the fight on a short notice, dropped Colbert in Round 7. Two judges scoured the fight 118-109 and one had 119-108.

With the victory Hector Luis Garcia wins world title eliminator and remains undefeated with an improved record 15-0, 10 KOs. Chris Colbert suffers the first defeat in his pro boxing career and drops to 16-1, 6 KOs.

You can watch Chris Colbert vs Hector Luis Garcia full fight video highlights up top and below.

Colbert vs Garcia full fight video highlights

“Primetime” Colbert makes his ringwalk.

Primetime back on Showtime ?#ColbertGarcia starts now ? pic.twitter.com/jVTe341D33 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 27, 2022

Fight action.

Hector García gets off to a fast start in RD1. #ColbertGarcia #PBConShowtime pic.twitter.com/T0o4dxyUw9 — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) February 27, 2022

.@_Primetime718 lands a clean right hook to the temple of Garcia, sending him stumbling. #ColbertGarcia #PBConShowtime pic.twitter.com/XS9JhEJSUE — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) February 27, 2022

Garcia drops Colbert in Round 7

Hector Garcia sends Colbert to the canvas in round 7 ?#ColbertGarcia pic.twitter.com/sMXSveC1e9 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 27, 2022

When Colbert gets on the ropes Garcia let’s his hands go, continuously pinning him then pummeling him. #ColbertGarcia #PBConShowtime pic.twitter.com/B7YEQN6ZV6 — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) February 27, 2022

Verdict.

No Excuses ?



Hector Garcia steps in last minute and upsets Colbert with a UD win.#ColbertGarcia pic.twitter.com/UE3NU5RoJO — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 27, 2022

Post-fight interviews.

Life changing win for Hector Garcia ? ?#ColbertGarcia pic.twitter.com/g9zikE9ckB — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 27, 2022

"I'm going to take this loss, like I take my wins."@_Primetime718 will be back ?#ColbertGarcia pic.twitter.com/m2Y5xJ1lRF — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 27, 2022

