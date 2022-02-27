Colbert vs Garcia results, start time, how to watch, live stream, main event, undercard

Unbeaten American rising star Chris Colbert faces Dominican Olympian Hector Luis Garcia live from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, February 26. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBA super featherweight world title eliminator. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 27.

In the co-main event Gary Antuanne Russell and Viktor Postol battle it out in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. Kicking off the telecast IBDF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas defends his title in a twelve-rounder against Fernando Martinez. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Chris Colbert vs Hector Garcia live stream in USA, Australia & other countries

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Chris Colbert vs Hector Luis Garcia live stream on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 26 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia Colbert vs Garcia airs live on Sunday, February 27. The start time is scheduled for 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT, respectively. Live stream is available on FITE TV.

Colbert vs Garcia live stream in other countries is available on FITE TV. The respective schedule can be found on the event broadcast page.

Colbert vs Garcia fight card

Get Colbert vs Garcia full fight card below and stay tuned with fight results below.

Main Card

Chris Colbert vs. Hector Luis Garcia, 12 rounds, super featherweight – WBA super featherweight title eliminator

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Viktor Postol, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Jerwin Ancajas vs. Fernando Martinez, 12 rounds, junior bantamweight – Ancajas’ IBF junior bantamweight title

Preliminary Card

Viktor Slavinskyi vs. Claudio Marrero, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Justin Cardona vs. Joshua Draughter, 6 rounds, lightweight

Angel Barrientes vs. Brian Cannady, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Micky Scala vs. Jose Manuel Gomez, 6 rounds, super welterweight