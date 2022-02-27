Gary Antuanne Russell TKO’s Viktor Postol in Round 10 – video of stoppage

Gary Antuanne Russell and Viktor Postol squared off at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday February 26, which made it Sunday February 27 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured the 2016 Team USA Olympian up against former world champion from Ukraine in the Colbert vs Garcia co-feature live on Showtime in the US and FITE TV internationally.

The scheduled for ten rounds super lightweight battle didn’t go the full distance. The referee stopped the fight at 2 minutes and 31 seconds into the last round.

Gary Antuanne Russell, who as a result took the win by TKO, improves to 15-0, 15 KOs. Viktor Postol, who protested the stoppage as soon as it was made, drops to 31-3, 12 KOs.

Check out Russell vs Postol fight video highlights and video of stoppage below.

Russell vs Postol – referee stops the fight

15 fights, 15 KOs ? ?@AntuanneRussell stops Viktor Postol to earn an impressive W and stay unbeaten. #RussellPostol #ColbertGarcia pic.twitter.com/s2OETOC93K — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 27, 2022

