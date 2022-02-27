Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Search
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Boxing

Gary Antuanne Russell TKO’s Viktor Postol in Round 10 – video of stoppage

Newswire
Gary Antuanne Russell vs Viktor Postol
Gary Antuanne Russell vs Viktor Postol | Twitter/PremierBoxing

Referee stoppage

Gary Antuanne Russell and Viktor Postol squared off at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday February 26, which made it Sunday February 27 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured the 2016 Team USA Olympian up against former world champion from Ukraine in the Colbert vs Garcia co-feature live on Showtime in the US and FITE TV internationally.

Advertisements

The scheduled for ten rounds super lightweight battle didn’t go the full distance. The referee stopped the fight at 2 minutes and 31 seconds into the last round.

Gary Antuanne Russell, who as a result took the win by TKO, improves to 15-0, 15 KOs. Viktor Postol, who protested the stoppage as soon as it was made, drops to 31-3, 12 KOs.

Check out Russell vs Postol fight video highlights and video of stoppage below.

Russell vs Postol – referee stops the fight

Get Colbert vs Garcia full fight card results.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097