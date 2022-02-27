Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN

UFC

Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green full fight video highlights

Newswire
Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green
Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green | Twitter/UFCEspanon

Makhachev TKO's Green in UFC Vegas 49 main event

Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green squared off in UFC Vegas 49 main event live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday February 26, which made it Sunday February 27 in Australia. The contest featured No. 4 ranked 155-pound contender up against fellow-lightweight in the 160-pound catchweight clash.

The scheduled for five rounds matchup didn’t go the distance. It was all over at 3 minutes and 23 seconds into the opening round with Makhachev claiming the win via stoppage with punches.

With the victory Islam Makhachev improves to 22-1 and records the tenth win in a row. Bobby Green, who took the fight on a ten-day notice replacing Beneil Dariush, drops to 29-13, which snaps his two-win streak.

You can watch Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green full fight video highlights below.

Makhachev vs Green full fight video highlights

Bobby Green makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Islam Makhachev.

Round 1.

Post-fight.

Verdict.

Get UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs Green full fight card results.

