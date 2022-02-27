Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Search
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Boxing

Jerwin Ancajas vs Fernando Martinez full fight video highlights

Newswire
Jerwin Ancajas vs Fernando Martinez
Jerwin Ancajas vs Fernando Martinez | Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

Fernando Martinez dethrones Jerwin Ancajas to become new IBF junior bantamweight champion

Jerwin Ancajas and Fernando Martinez squared off at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday February 26, which made it Sunday February 27 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured IBF junior bantamweight champion from the Philippines making the tenth defense of his title against unbeaten contender from Argentina.

Advertisements

The pair kicked off Colbert vs Garcia telecast live on Showtime in the US and FITE TV internationally.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 117-111 and two other judges had it 118-110 – all in favor of the Martinez.

With the victory Fernando Martinez becomes a new IBF junior bantamweight champion. He also remains undefeated and improves to 14-0, 8 KOs.

Jerwin Ancajas fails the tenth championship defense. With the defeat he drops to 33-2-2, 22 KOs.

You can watch Jerwin Ancajas vs Fernando Martinez full fight video highlights below.

Ancajas vs Martinez full fight video highlights

Advertisements

Verdict.

Get Colbert vs Garcia full fight card results.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097