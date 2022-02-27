Jerwin Ancajas and Fernando Martinez squared off at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday February 26, which made it Sunday February 27 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured IBF junior bantamweight champion from the Philippines making the tenth defense of his title against unbeaten contender from Argentina.

The pair kicked off Colbert vs Garcia telecast live on Showtime in the US and FITE TV internationally.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 117-111 and two other judges had it 118-110 – all in favor of the Martinez.

With the victory Fernando Martinez becomes a new IBF junior bantamweight champion. He also remains undefeated and improves to 14-0, 8 KOs.

Jerwin Ancajas fails the tenth championship defense. With the defeat he drops to 33-2-2, 22 KOs.

You can watch Jerwin Ancajas vs Fernando Martinez full fight video highlights below.

Ancajas vs Martinez full fight video highlights

.@JerwinAncajas catches Martinez at the end of RD3 with a sharp left hook that sends him stumbling. #AncajasMartinez #PBConShowtime pic.twitter.com/Fj0YnNgmbt — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) February 27, 2022

Martinez continues to step stand toe-to-toe, landing his own combinations and not backing down from the champ. #AncajasMartinez #PBConShowtime pic.twitter.com/fAifUEfM6f — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) February 27, 2022

Verdict.

WHAT A FIGHT ?



Fernando Martinez upsets Jerwin Ancajas via UD and earns the IBF Junior Bantamweight World Title.#AncajasMartinez #ColbertGarcia pic.twitter.com/2OhFsGQ8it — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 27, 2022

