Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall squared off live from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday February 26, which made it Sunday February 27 in Australia. The contest featured undefeated undisputed junior welterweight champion defending his title against unbeaten contender.

Advertisements

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance. The fight saw an all-round battle, including a knockdown, the point deductions and everything in between.

In the end one judge scored the fight 113-112 in favor of Catterall, while two other judges gave 113-112 and 114-111 to Taylor. As a result the latter took the win by split decision.

With the victory Josh Taylor makes the first successful defense of his undisputed junior welterweight title and retains all four major belts. He also remains undefeated and updates his record to 19-0, 13 KOs.

Jack Catterall suffers the first defeat in his professional boxing career. With the loss he drops to 26-1, 13 KOs.

You can watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall full fight video highlights up top and below.

Taylor vs Catterall full fight video highlights

Advertisements

Challenger Jack Catterall is here.

Champion Josh Taylor makes his ring walk.

It’s time.

Fight action.

Catterall gets point deducted.

Catterall drops Taylor in Round 8.

Taylor gets point deducted.

Round 9.

The final round.

Round 12 we go…



How do you have it scored?#TaylorCatterall | LIVE on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/uCygHF0MCZ — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 26, 2022

Verdict.

Enter the crowd for the reading of the decision ???????? #TaylorCatterall pic.twitter.com/zIK7V40mp1 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 26, 2022

Catterall left the ring.

Taylor post-fight interview.

Get Taylor vs Catterall full fight card results.