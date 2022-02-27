Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak free live stream of prelims (video)

Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak undercard airs live stream from The O2 Arena in London, England on Sunday February 27 leading to the main card on DAZN worldwide and Kayo in Australia. The start time is 3 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 10 am ET / 7 am PT in the US. In Australia the event airs live on Monday February 28 starting at 2 am AEDT. Video is available up top.

The three-fight Okolie vs Cieslak undercard lineup looks as the following:

Cheavon Clarke vs. Toni Visic, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

John Hedges vs. Aleksander Nagolski, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Demsey McKean vs. Ariel Esteban Bracamonte, 8 rounds, heavyweight

