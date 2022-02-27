Stream Okolie vs Cieslak live on DAZN
Boxing

Okolie vs Cieslak results, start time, live stream, where to watch, main event, undercard

Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak live from London
Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak live from London

WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie makes the second defense of his title against Michal Cieslak at The O2 in London, England on Sunday, February 27. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlining the Matchroom Boxing fight card. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Monday, February 28.

In the co-main event Galal Yafai and Carlos Vado Bautista battle it out for WBC International flyweight belt. Also on the card Karim Guerfi defends his EBU European featherweight strap against Jordan Gill, Anthony Fowler takes on Lukasz Maciec at middleweight, and Fabio Wardley faces Daniel Martz at heavyweight. In addition, Campbell Hatton and Joe Ducker do battle at lightweight.

How to watch Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak live stream

Boxing fans can watch Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, February 27 at 5 pm GMT in the United Kingdom and 12 pm ET / 9 am PT in the United States.

In Australia Okolie vs Cieslak airs live on Monday, February 28. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEDT. Live stream is available on Kayo.

Okolie vs Cieslak free live stream of prelims begins two hours prior to the main card.

Okolie vs Cieslak fight card

Get the full Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak fight card below and stay tuned for fight results.

Main Card

  • Lawrence Okolie vs. Michal Cieslak, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Okolie’s WBO cruiserweight title
  • Galal Yafai vs. Carlos Vado Bautista, 10 rounds, flyweight – WBC International flyweight title
  • Karim Guerfi vs. Jordan Gill, 12 rounds, featherweight – Guerfi’s EBU European featherweight title
  • Anthony Fowler vs. Lukasz Maciec, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Martz, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Campbell Hatton vs. Joe Ducker, 6 rounds, lightweight

Preliminary Card

  • Cheavon Clarke vs. Toni Visic, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • John Hedges vs. Aleksander Nagolski, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Demsey McKean vs. Ariel Esteban Bracamonte, 8 rounds, heavyweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

