Countdown to UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal – Full Episode (video)

Watch UFC 272 Countdown featuring Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal ahead of their main event bout live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 5. The full episode also features the co-main event fighters Edson Barboza and Bryce Mitchell. Video is available up top.

Tickets for UFC 272 can be purchased via Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 6.

MMA fans can watch UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

