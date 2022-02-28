British Lawrence Okolie successfully defended his WBO cruiserweight title when he faced Poland’s contender Michal Cieslak at The O2 Arena in London, England on Sunday, February 28. After twelve rounds the scores were 116-111, 115-112 and 117-110 in favor of the representative of the country-host.

With the victory by unanimous decision Lawrence Okolie makes the second successful defense of his belt, remains undefeated and improves to 18-0, 14 KOs. Michal Cieslak fails the second attempt to claim the title and drops to 21-2,15 KOs, 1 NC, which snaps his two-win streak.

You can watch Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak full fight video highlights below and up top.

Another successful world title defence for @Lawrence_tko, is it time to unify? ?@autozone pic.twitter.com/x39D9kVxOT — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 27, 2022

