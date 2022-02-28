Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe tickets go on sale for April 9 fight date in San Antonio, TX

The date has been set for the next fight of Ryan Garcia, as undefeated “King Ry” makes his ring return against Emmanuel Tagoe on Saturday, April 9 at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds lightweight bout live stream on DAZN. Tickets for the event are on sale this week.

Fans have been awaiting the return of the boxing sensation Ryan “King Ry” Garcia (21-0, 18KOs) of Victorville, CA, a skilled, lightning-fast puncher who has steadily climbed the ranks of the lightweight division. A big win against Accra, Ghana’s Emmanuel “The Gameboy” Tagoe (32-1, 15KOs), a top ten contender, would propel Garcia to the top of the division.

Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe tickets

Tickets for Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, April 9 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

Garcia has defeated tough contenders like “Ruthless” Romero Duno, Francisco Fonseca, Carlos Morales and Jason Velez. He was last seen in a spectacular seventh-round stoppage of 2012 Olympic gold medalist, Luke Campbell.

“I am excited and motivated to be back in the ring finally. I’m ready to do something special and give the fans a show they will never forget,” said Ryan Garcia (via the announcement sent out by Golden Boy). “I always want to make sure I give all my fans something memorable every time I fight.”

Emmanuel Tagoe has accumulated various titles since his professional debut in 2004, including the IBF International, WBA International, and WBO Africa lightweight titles. The 32-year-old is currently ranked #10 by the WBC in the lightweight division and has risen in the division’s ranks since his U.S. boxing debut in 2013 with a ninth-round stoppage of Gerardo Robles on ESPN2.

His last outing came on November 27th, 2020, when Tagoe met former WBO NABO champion Mason Menard in a 10-round lightweight contest, defeating Menard via majority decision with scores of 98-82, 97-73, and 95-95.

“I have always wanted a fight against Ryan Garcia. It’s a dream come true for me to be the main event in such an important fight,” said Emmanuel Tagoe. “I am grateful to my manager, Peter Kahn, and promoter, Lou DiBella, for providing me with this opportunity. Thank you to Golden Boy Promotions for finally getting this fight done. This is the second time I will be fighting on DAZN, and I will use this opportunity to show myself off to the world.”

“All of the pressure is on Ryan. I am going to make Ghana proud, and everyone will know who Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe is after April 9th in San Antonio.”

The list of bouts featured on Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe undercard is expected to be announced shortly.