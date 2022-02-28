UFC 272 fight card, date, time, location, tickets, where to watch, Covington vs Masvidal

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday March 5, which makes it Sunday March 6 in the UK and Australia. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the “Grudge Match” headlining the show.

In the main event former interim 170-pound champion Colby Covington goes up against fellow former undisputed title challenger and former teammate Jorge Masvidal. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds bout at welterweight.

In his previous outing last November Colby Covington (16-3) made the second attempt to claim UFC gold when he faced reigning champion Kamaru Usman in the rematch, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision. Prior to that he took the win against the division’s former champion Tyron Woodley by TKO in the fifth round.

Jorge Masvidal (35-15) was in action last August when he was KO’d by Usman in the second round of their championship rematch, and collected the second defeat in a row. Before that he stopped Nate Diaz, Ben Askren and Darren Till.

UFC 272 tickets

Tickets for UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal are on sale. The location is T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The date is Saturday, March 5. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

How to watch UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal live stream, date and time

United States

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, March 5. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Order UFC 272 PPV on ESPN+ now >>

United Kingdom

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, March 6 at 3 am GMT. Fans can watch the event on BT Sport.

Sign up to BT Sport Monthly Pass >>

Australia

In Australia UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal airs live on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, March 6. The start time is 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.

Order UFC 272 PPV on Kayo now >>

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal fight card

In addition to Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal serving as the UFC 272 headliner, the co-main event features former 155-pound champion and No. 6-ranked contender Rafael Dos Anjos (30-1) up against No. 11-ranked lightweight Rafael Fiziev (11-1). Dos Anjos last fought in November 2020 when he defeated Paul Felder by split decision, which marked his return to lightweight. Fiziev is riding the five-win streak with the third-round KO victory against Brad Riddell secured last December

Among other bouts featured on the card, Edson Barboza (22-10) takes on Bryce Mitchell (14-1) at featherweight, Kevin Holland (21-7) battles Alex Oliveira (22-11-1) at welterweight, and Serghei Spivac (13-3) meets Greg Hardy (7-4) at heavyweight. The current UFC 272 lineup can be found below.

UFC 272 lineup

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT)

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

Preliminary Card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT)

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Early Preliminary Card (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm GMT / 10 am AEDT)

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Manon Fiorot vs. TBD

Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby