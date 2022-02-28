World Kickboxing Network condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

The World Kickboxing Network (the WKN) condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine.

For over 25 years World Kickboxing Network has sanctioned prestigious WKN World and European title bouts across the Planet, including Ukraine and Russia. As well, dozens of top Ukrainian and Russian kickboxers, boxers and MMA fighters have participated in WKN championship events across the World.

As a major sports organization that has always promoted loyalty and respect, the WKN stands with the World in its call for the immediate cease of fire. Until then – no WKN title bouts will be held in Russia. The country’s flag and anthem will not be used at any event held abroad.