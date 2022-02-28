Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Press Release

World Kickboxing Network condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

Newswire
Kickboxer Ruslan
Kickboxer Ruslan Kushnirenko holds flag of Ukraine at WKN Big-8 European Grand Prix in Kharkiv | 17 April 2010 | Neel Shakilov

WKN statement on Russian invasion of Ukraine

The World Kickboxing Network (the WKN) condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisements

For over 25 years World Kickboxing Network has sanctioned prestigious WKN World and European title bouts across the Planet, including Ukraine and Russia. As well, dozens of top Ukrainian and Russian kickboxers, boxers and MMA fighters have participated in WKN championship events across the World.

As a major sports organization that has always promoted loyalty and respect, the WKN stands with the World in its call for the immediate cease of fire. Until then – no WKN title bouts will be held in Russia. The country’s flag and anthem will not be used at any event held abroad.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedKickboxingNewsPress Release

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097