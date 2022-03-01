Chocolatito vs Martinez date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez and Julio Cesar Martinez square off at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday, March 5. The contest features former four-division world champion of Nicaragua up against WBC flyweight champion of Mexico in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout at super flyweight. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 6.

Advertisements

‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (50-3, 41 KOs) is looking to rebound from the defeat by split decision against Juan Francisco Estrada, when the pair met in the rematch last March. ‘El Rey’ Martinez (18-1, 14 KOs, 2 NC) moves up a weight class, replacing ‘El Gallo’ Estrada, who withdrew from the trilogy with COVID late January.

Among the bouts featured on Chocolatito vs Martinez undercard, Mauricio Lara faces Emilio Sanchez in a ten-rounder at featherweight, Angel Fierro defends his WBO NBO lightweight title in a ten-rounder against Juan Carlos Burgos, and Souleymane Cissokho takes on Roberto Valenzuela Jr in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. In addition, Marc Castro meets Julio Madera in a six-rounder at lightweight, and Skye Nicolson battles Jessica Juarez in a four-rounder at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Chocolatito vs Martinez tickets

Tickets for Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez at Pechanga Arena San Diego on Saturday, March 5 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

How to watch Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez live stream, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, March 5. The start time is scheduled for 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11:15 pm ET / 8:15 pm PT.

The date when Chocolatito vs Martinez airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 6. The start time is scheduled for 1:30 am GMT and 12:30 pm AEDT, respectively. The headline-bout is expected at approximately 4:15 am GMT / 3:15 pm AEDT.

Chocolatito vs Martinez fight card

The current Chocolatito vs Martinez fight card looks as the following:

Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez vs. Julio Cesar Martinez, 12 rounds, super flyweight

Mauricio Lara vs. Emilio Sanchez, 10 rounds, featherweight

Angel Fierro vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 10 rounds, lightweight – Fierro’s WBO NABO lightweight title

Souleymane Cissokho vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Marc Castro vs. Julio Madera, 6 rounds, lightweight

Diego Pacheco vs. Genc Pllana, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Skye Nicolson vs. Jessica Juarez, 4 rounds, featherweight

Anthony Herrera vs. Jose Toribio, 4 rounds, bantamweight