Ramirez vs Pedraza tickets, date, time, how to watch, undercard

Jose Ramirez and Jose Pedraza square off at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Friday, March 4. The contest features former unified junior welterweight champion up against two-division world champion in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout at super lightweight. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Saturday, March 5.

Central Valley native Jose Ramirez (26-1, 17 KOs) was in action last May, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Josh Taylor in a bid to become the undisputed junior welterweight champion. Before that he took a majority decision against Viktor Postol and TKO’d Maurice Hooker in the sixth round.

Puerto Rican Jose Pedraza (29-3, 14 KOs) won his previous bout via the eighth-round retirement against Julian Rodriguez. Prior to that he scored a pair of wins by unanimous decision against Javier Molina and Mikkel LesPierre.

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza tickets

Tickets for Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

How to watch Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza live stream, date and time

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza live stream on ESPN+. The date is Friday, March 4. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Ramirez vs Pedraza UK date and time is scheduled for Saturday, March 5 at 1 am GMT. Live stream is available on Sky Sports.

In Australia Ramirez vs Pedraza airs live on Saturday, March 5. The start time is 12 pm AEDT. Live stream is available on Kayo Sports.

International live stream is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Ramirez vs Pedraza undercard

Among the Ramirez vs Pedraza undercard bouts, Joet Gonzalez goes up against former world title challenger Jeo Santisima. The pair squares off in a ten-rounder at featherweight.

Also in action, Gabriel Flores Jr meets Abraham Montoya in a ten-rounder at junior lightweight. In addition, Richard Torrez Jr makes his pro debut in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

The finalized Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza card is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

Ramirez vs Pedraza fight card

Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Pedraza, 12 rounds, junior welterweight

Joet Gonzalez vs. Jeo Santisima, 10 rounds, featherweight

Richard Torrez Jr vs. TBA, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Gabriel Flores Jr vs. Abraham Montoya, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Karlos Balderas vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Charlie Sheehy vs. TBA, 4 rounds, lightweight

Antonio Mireles vs. TBA, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Javier Martinez vs. TBA, 6 rounds, middleweight