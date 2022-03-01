Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Boxing

Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe kickoff press conference (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Garcia vs Tagoe live from Alamodome in San Antonio, TX

Ryan Garcia faces Emmanuel Tagoe at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, April 9. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout at lightweight. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

The kickoff press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, March 1. Also in attendance Golden Boy Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya and DAZN Executive Vice President Joe Markowski. Video is available up top.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097