Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe kickoff press conference (video)

Ryan Garcia faces Emmanuel Tagoe at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, April 9. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout at lightweight. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

The kickoff press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, March 1. Also in attendance Golden Boy Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya and DAZN Executive Vice President Joe Markowski. Video is available up top.