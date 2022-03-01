Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte press conference (video)

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury defends his title against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday, April 23. Tickets for the event can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

On Tuesday, March 1 the fighters come face to face and talk to media at the kickoff press conference. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 9 am ET / 6 am PT in the US.

In Australia Fury vs Whyte kickoff press conferences airs live on Wednesday, March 2 at 1 am AEDT. Video is available up top.