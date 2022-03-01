Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Boxing

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte press conference (video)

Newswire
Fury vs Whyte live from London

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury defends his title against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday, April 23. Tickets for the event can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

On Tuesday, March 1 the fighters come face to face and talk to media at the kickoff press conference. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 9 am ET / 6 am PT in the US.

In Australia Fury vs Whyte kickoff press conferences airs live on Wednesday, March 2 at 1 am AEDT. Video is available up top.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingFeaturedNewsVideo

