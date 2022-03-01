UFC 272 start time: How to watch Covington vs Masvidal

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal airs live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday March 5, which makes it Sunday March 6 in the UK and Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by a five-round “Grudge Match”.

On the top of fight card former 170-pound title challengers Colby Covington (16-3) and Jorge Masvidal (35-15) square off in a battle of “friends turned foes“. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at welterweight. Both are looking to rebound from the respective defeats suffered against the division’s reigning champion Kamaru Usman.

In the co-main event former lightweight champion and No. 6-ranked contender Rafael Dos Anjos (30-1) battles it out against No. 11-ranked Rafael Fiziev (11-1). Also on the card Bryce Mitchell (14-1) faces Edson Barboza (22-10) at featherweight, Alex Oliveira (22-11-1) takes on Kevin Holland (21-7) at welterweight, and Greg Hardy (7-4) meets Serghei Spivac (13-3) at heavyweight.

The top of preliminary card features Jalin Turner (11-5) up against Jamie Mullarkey (14-4) at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 272 start time in USA, Covington vs Masvidal

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, March 5. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 272 UK time, Covington vs Masvidal

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal live stream on BT Sport 2. The date is Sunday, March 6. The start time is 3 am GMT.

The preliminary card commences at 1 am GMT on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport 2. The early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass starts at 11 pm GMT on Saturday, March 5.

UFC 272 Australia time, Covington vs Masvidal

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, March 6. The start time is 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.

The preliminary card begins at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The early prelims kickoff on UFC Fight Pass at 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST.

UFC 272 fight card

The full UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

Preliminary Card

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Early Preliminary Card

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Manon Fiorot vs. TBD

Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby