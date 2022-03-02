Video: Ashton ‘H2O’ Sylve makes knockout U.S. debut against Aldimar Silva, next fight scheduled

Rising unbeaten prospect Ashton “H2O” Sylve scored an impressive one-punch knockout victory this past Saturday, February 26 as he defeated Aldimar Silva in the second round in front of a sold out crowd in Pomona, California.

Advertisements

“It was a great night,” said Sylve post fight. “A sold out crowd turned out to watch me take on a veteran opponent with a great track record. I worked really hard in training camp and it paid off. I wanted to give the fans an exciting fight. We came with a game plan, stuck to that plan and put on a great performance.”

“It was a spectacular night,” said Ivan Sylve, Ashton’s father and trainer. “I’ve always known and said that Ashton is special, and now the world gets to see his unmatched talents.”

The 18-year-old Sylve improved his pro record to 6-0, with six knockouts, as he delivered a bruising left hook to finish off Silva 32 seconds into round two, thrilling a star-studded crowd that included former NFL star Willie McGinest, YouTuber Fousey, MMA Champion A.J. McKee, pro boxer Raquel Miller, and rappers Manny Montana, P Nice, DW Flames, TayF3rd and Allen Maldonado.

“It was very special to have my U.S. debut in front of my hometown crowd,” said Sylve. “I felt the energy of my family, friends and fans and I wanted to give them a great night to remember.”

A former amateur standout who turned pro in October 2020, Sylve stepped up in competition against the Brazilian Silva on Saturday night. Silva had not been stopped since 2018, and has faced former world champions including Jorge Arce and Juan Manuel Lopez during his pro career.

“Before the fight, people were asking me why we are taking on such a tough opponent at this early stage in Ashton’s career,” said Ivan Sylve. “I think we answered that question tonight.”

Now, Sylve and his father will look forward to building on the success from Saturday night and look to carry that momentum into Ashton’s next fight.

“Ashton works harder than anyone and his skills speak for themselves,” said Ivan Sylve. “The journey continues and I’m so happy with where we are.”

“This is just the beginning,” said Sylve. “I’ll be back in the gym on Monday training and working hard for my next fight in March.”

Sylve will return to the ring on March 26 in Orlando, Florida. Additional details will be announced shortly.