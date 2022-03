Mexican boxing super star Saul “Canelo” Alvarez challenges undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on Saturday, May 7. At the launch press conference hosted by Eddie Hearn in San Diego, California the fighters come face to face for the first time and talk to media. Video is available up top.

The Alvarez vs Bivol showdown is set to headline the boxing fight card live stream on DAZN. The location and tickets information is to be announced.