Undefeated WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr (27-0, 21 KOs) and reigning WBA titleholder Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs) square off in the championship unification at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, April 16. Ahead of the event the fighters come face to face and talk to media at the kickoff press conference. Video is available up top.

Spence Jr vs Ugas tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.