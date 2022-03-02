Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza press conference (video)

Former unified junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez and two-division world champion Jose Pedraza square off at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Friday, March 4. Two days ahead of the event the fighters host the final press conference. Video is available up top.

Tickets for Ramirez vs Pedraza showdown can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Boxing fans can watch Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE TV in Australia and other countries.

Get Ramirez vs Pedraza full fight card.