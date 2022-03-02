Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza press conference (video)

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza live from Fresno, CA

Former unified junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez and two-division world champion Jose Pedraza square off at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Friday, March 4. Two days ahead of the event the fighters host the final press conference. Video is available up top.

Tickets for Ramirez vs Pedraza showdown can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

Boxing fans can watch Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE TV in Australia and other countries.

Get Ramirez vs Pedraza full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

