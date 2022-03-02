Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Kickboxing

Nicolas Vega vs Arnaldo Souza tops Buenos Aires Top Fights on March 5

Parviz Iskenderov
Buenos Aires Top Fights
Buenos Aires Top Fights

WKN Argentina

The next edition of World Kickboxing Network series in Argentina is scheduled for this coming Saturday, March 5 live on El Nueve (Canal 9). The event, titled “Buenos Aires Top Fights”, takes place at Club Morón featuring some of the best representatives of the country host and international competitors.

On the top of the fight-bill, fresh off the win secured mid last month Nicolas Vega takes on fellow lightweight Arnaldo Souza. Also on the card Ignacio Famozo faces Nicolas Rosa, Jony Corbalan meets Ivan Del Vecchio, and Santiago Blanco battles Franco Agosto. The full lineup can be found below.

The promoter of the event is Cristian Bosch. The telecast begins at 10 pm local time.

Buenos Aires Top Fights card

  • Nicolas Vega vs. Arnaldo Souza
  • Ignacio Famozo vs. Nicolas Rosa
  • Jony Corbalan vs. Ivan Del Vecchio
  • Santiago Blanco vs. Franco Agosto
  • Belen Cabrera vs. Charlotte De Ridder
  • Bruno Villafane vs. Tacuabe Fagundez
  • Ivan Valdez vs. Cristian Dure
  • Micaela Santillan vs. Angeles Dominguez
  • Felipe Ballero vs. Kevin Gimenez
  • Mauricio Tazzioli vs. Matias Fernandez
KickboxingNews

