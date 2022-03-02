Nicolas Vega vs Arnaldo Souza tops Buenos Aires Top Fights on March 5

The next edition of World Kickboxing Network series in Argentina is scheduled for this coming Saturday, March 5 live on El Nueve (Canal 9). The event, titled “Buenos Aires Top Fights”, takes place at Club Morón featuring some of the best representatives of the country host and international competitors.

On the top of the fight-bill, fresh off the win secured mid last month Nicolas Vega takes on fellow lightweight Arnaldo Souza. Also on the card Ignacio Famozo faces Nicolas Rosa, Jony Corbalan meets Ivan Del Vecchio, and Santiago Blanco battles Franco Agosto. The full lineup can be found below.

The promoter of the event is Cristian Bosch. The telecast begins at 10 pm local time.

Buenos Aires Top Fights card

Nicolas Vega vs. Arnaldo Souza

Ignacio Famozo vs. Nicolas Rosa

Jony Corbalan vs. Ivan Del Vecchio

Santiago Blanco vs. Franco Agosto

Belen Cabrera vs. Charlotte De Ridder

Bruno Villafane vs. Tacuabe Fagundez

Ivan Valdez vs. Cristian Dure

Micaela Santillan vs. Angeles Dominguez

Felipe Ballero vs. Kevin Gimenez

Mauricio Tazzioli vs. Matias Fernandez