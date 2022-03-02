Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez press conference (video)

Former four-division world champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez and WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez final square off in a twelve-round super flyweight bout live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday, March 5. Ahead of the event the fighters host a final press conference. Video is available up top.

Tckets for Chocolatito vs Martinez can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

Other boxing fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN.

Get Chocolatito vs Martinez full fight card.