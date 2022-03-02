Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo

Boxing

Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez press conference (video)

Newswire
Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez live from Pechanga Arena San Diego

Former four-division world champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez and WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez final square off in a twelve-round super flyweight bout live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday, March 5. Ahead of the event the fighters host a final press conference. Video is available up top.

Chocolatito vs Martinez date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

Tckets for Chocolatito vs Martinez can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

Other boxing fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN.

Get Chocolatito vs Martinez full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsVideo

