Ryan Garcia ‘ready for whatever’ in Emmanuel Tagoe showdown – ‘I feel very comfortable & confident’

Lightweight contender Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) of Victorville, CA faces Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15KOs) of Jamestown, Ghana in a twelve-round bout at San Antonio’s Alamodome on Saturday, April 9. Check out below what the fighters had to say at the kickoff press conference held earlier today at Golden Boy HQ in Los Angeles.

Boxing fans can watch Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe live stream on DAZN. Tickets to witness all the action at the fight location can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

Ryan Garcia: I am definitely not looking past him

“I’m very excited, it’s been a long time. Tagoe is a legitimate contender, I have nothing but respect for him. He has a big opportunity here, he’s been looking for a tough fight, a fight that will make or break him; and I am looking forward to a dog fight if it happens to be one.”

“I am definitely not looking past him, whether people think he is a good contender or not, and I respect him and I know this will be a good fight.”

“I have been boxing my whole life. I know what it takes. I know the discipline you need, the sacrifices you have to make. What makes me feel confident is all the experience I have in the ring; over 200 amateur fights, 21 professional, been in some top training camps. I feel very comfortable and confident. I know whomever is in front of me, it will not be easy, that’s for sure. If it’s a quick or a long fight, I am ready for whatever.”

Emmanuel Tagoe: He is not my style

“I want to thank my promoter Lou DiBella and manager Peter Khan for giving me this opportunity to showcase myself to everyone. I know people don’t know me, but after this fight, people are going to ask, who is this guy!?”

“I know Ryan Garcia, I respect him a lot as a good boxer but he is not my style.”

The kickoff press conference also featured Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy, Oscar De La Hoya and DAZN’s Executive Vice President, Joe Markowski.

The list of bouts featured on Garcia vs Tagoe undercard is expected to be announced shortly.