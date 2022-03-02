Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte tickets go on sale for April 23 at Wembley Stadium

Undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury defends his title against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday, April 23. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout. Tickets for the event are on sale today.

Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs), based in Morecambe, has held the lineal heavyweight title since November 28, 2015, the night he ended the nearly decade-long championship run of Wladimir Klitschko. Following over two years of inactivity, he returned to action in June 2018, inspiring millions with a comeback that saw him fighting for the world title within six months of his June 2018 comeback victory over Sefer Seferi in Manchester. The only blemish on his record – a disputed December 2018 draw against Wilder — was avenged with stoppage wins over the American star in February 2020 and October 2021. The Dillian Whyte showdown marks his first bout in London since February 2015.

Dillian Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs), who was raised in Brixton, London, earned a shot at Fury with a seven-year run as a world-level heavyweight. Following a seventh-round TKO loss to Anthony Joshua in 2015 – when both were undefeated prospects – Whyte went on an 11-fight winning streak that included triumphs over Joseph Parker, Oscar Rivas, Lucas Browne, and Derek Chisora (2x). His momentum, and mandatory position, was halted when Alexander Povetkin knocked him out with a single left uppercut in August 2020. Whyte exacted revenge in March 2021, knocking out Povetkin in four rounds to regain his interim title.

Fury vs Whyte tickets

Tickets for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte showdown on Saturday, April 23 at Wembley Stadium in London, England go on sale midday on Wednesday, March 2. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster and TicketNetwork.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

“Tyson Fury coming home to fight under the arch at Wembley Stadium is a fitting reward for the No.1 heavyweight in the world following his exploits across the Atlantic in his epic trilogy against Deontay Wilder,” stated Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren. “The fact that this mandatory defense of his WBC title comes against another Brit only adds to the occasion. They are two of the biggest characters in British sport and both normally have plenty to say for themselves.”

“It is going to be an incredible night and a huge occasion for sport in this country that will capture the imagination of fans right across the world.”

Bob Arum, chairman of Top Rank, added: “Tyson Fury conquered America, and it is only fitting that he defends the heavyweight championship in a packed Wembley Stadium. Dillian Whyte has called for this fight for years, and while he is a deserving challenger, no heavyweight can match ‘The Gypsy King.’ This is going to be a momentous night of boxing with tens of thousands of fans in attendance at Wembley Stadium.”

The list of bouts featured on the Fury vs Whyte undercard is expected to be announced shortly.