UFC 272 Australia time: How to watch Covington vs Masvidal – all states and territories

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal features a highly anticipated “Grudge Match” live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, March 6 at 2 pm AEDT.

In the main event Colby Covington (16-3) and Jorge Masvidal (35-15) square off in a five-rounder at welterweight. The contest pits former 170-pound title challengers in a battle of former teammates turned foes. Both are looking to rebound from the rerepsecitve defeats suffered against current champion Kamaru Usman.

In the co-main event former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos (30-1) takes on No. 11-ranked contender Rafael Fiziev (11-1). Dos Anjos makes his Octagon return and is looking to secure the second straight victory. Fiziev brings to the table the five-win streak.

Also on the PPV card Bryce Mitchell (14-1) goes up against Edson Barboza (22-10) at featherweight and Alex Oliveira (22-11-1) faces off Kevin Holland (21-7) at welterweight. In addition, Greg Hardy (7-4) meets Serghei Spivac (13-3) at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal live stream in Australia, date, time, how to watch, PPV cost

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, March 6. The start time is 2 pm AEDT. The PPV price is $54.95.

The preliminary card begins at 12 pm AEDT live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The early preliminary card kicks off at 10 am AEDT live stream on UFC Fight Pass.



UFC 272 start time in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEDT)

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal start time in Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, March 6 at 2 pm AEDT. The preliminary card startsat 12 pm AEDT, following the early preliminary card beginning at 10 am AEDT.

UFC 272 Adelaide time (ACDT)

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, March 6 at 1:30 pm ACDT. The preliminary card begins at 11:30 am ACDT, following the early prelims kicking off at 9:30 am ACDT.

UFC 272 start time in Brisbane (AEST)

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, March 6 at 1 pm AEST. The preliminary card begins at 11 am AEST. The early preliminary card kicks off at 9 am AEST.

UFC 272 Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, March 6 at 12:30 pm ACST. The preliminary card is set for 10:30 am ACST, following the early prelims starting at 8:30 am ACST.

UFC 272 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, March 6 at 11 am AWST. The preliminary card starts at 9 am AWST. The early preliminary card begins at 7 am AWST.

UFC 272 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, March 6 at 10 am CXT. The preliminary card begins at 8 am CXT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6 am CXT.

UFC 272 fight card

The full UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

Preliminary Card

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Early Preliminary Card

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby