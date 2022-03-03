Alexis Rocha faces Blair Cobbs in Ortiz Jr vs McKinson co-feature, tickets on sale

Orange County’s Alexis Rocha (18-1, 12 KOs) of Santa Ana, CA and Philadelphia’s Blair Cobbs (15-0-1, 10 KOs) square off at University of Southern California’s Galen Center in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, March 19. The contest serves as the co-feature to Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson live on DAZN. The duo meets in a West Coast vs East Coast, career-defining, 10-round welterweight showdown.

Advertisements

“Both Alexis and Blair are shining stars in the Golden Boy stable,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “They have grown up here, we have developed their careers, and now they are ready for the next big challenge in their boxing careers. I am excited to see what they will both do in the ring and feel that on March 19th we will see a new star emerge.”

Ortiz vs McKinson tickets

Tickets for Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

After a strong performance and knockout victory over Jeovanis Barraza on the undercard of Munguia vs. Rosado at the Honda Center in November 2021; Alexis “Lex” Rocha is ready to continue his winning streak. A victory over Blair Cobbs could be the career-defining opportunity Rocha has been waiting for to prove he has what it takes to climb the elite ranks of the welterweight division. This wouldn’t be the first challenge the Southern California native has faced. He has successfully defeated tough competitors, including James Bacon, Berlin Abreu, Roberto Valenzuela Jr., and Brad Solomon.

“I know what is expected of me at this stage of my career; I’m expected to knock people out,” said Alexis Rocha. “I own and embrace that expectation. I know Blair and have watched him develop. He’s a good fighter, but I am confident I will win in explosive fashion. He’s a southpaw and I’ve sparred with the best southpaws in the world, from Pacquiao to Josh Taylor. I’m ready for this fight.”

One of the most popular fighters to come out of Freddie Roach’s stable at Westside Boxing Club, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs, was last seen in a spectacular fifth-round TKO victory over the seasoned Brad Solomon in El Paso, TX, in June 2021. Undefeated in his career, except for a draw early on in 2018, Cobbs is no stranger to adversity as he has taken on and defeated tough opposition like Ferdinand Kerovyan, Estevan Villalobos, and Samuel Kotey Neequaye. Now, the undefeated welterweight is ready for the next stage of his career as he faces the fan-favorite Alexis Rocha on March 19.

“This is my moment to prove that I am a fighter to be feared in the welterweight division,” said Blair Cobbs. “I am ready for this challenge and can assure all my West Coast and East Coast fans that I am here to win and make a name for myself.”

The full list of bouts featured on the Ortiz Jr vs McKinson undercard is expected to be announced shortly.