Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol first faceoff, location & venue revealed

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez goes up against Dmitry Bivol on Saturday, May 7. The location and venue, accommodating the showdown on Cinco de Mayo weekend, have been named today at the kickoff press conference in San Diego. The fighters also came face to face for the first time and spoke to media.

Advertisements

The Canelo vs Bivol championship bout features Mexican boxing star challenging WBA light heavyweight champion from Russia. The fight airs live on DAZN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets information is expected to be announced shortly.

Check out below what the fighters had to say at the kickoff presser.

Canelo Alvarez: This fight is going to be really hard

“Thank you to Dmitry Bivol for the opportunity to fight for your world championship, thank you so much. I’m glad to be back with Eddie Hearn and working with him, with DAZN, I’m really excited for this year.”

“When I work hard and do my best in the ring, I make a good fight for the fans. Thank you everybody and I’ll see you on May 7.”

“I don’t care, I like challenges, it makes me feel alive – challenges for me in everything in my life. I like a good challenge and now I have a very good fighter in front of me and I’m excited for this fight.”

“Bivol is a really tough fighter and it’s going to be a really good fight for Cinco de Mayo weekend with my people in Las Vegas – Mexican weekend. I’m really excited and I’m going to prepare really well because this fight is going to be really hard.”

Dmitry Bivol: I’m fighting one of the best if not the best in the world right now

“I want to say thank you to all my team, my promoter, World of Boxing and to DAZN, Eddie Hearn and Canelo for the opportunity to make this fight.”

“I believe in my skills and when I come to the ring I believe in my victory. I’m looking forward to May 7, thank you.”

“Me and my team wanted this fight and I’m glad this fight will be in the United States and one of the Mecca of boxing. This is also very exciting, and it means a lot to me.”

“This is very important for me especially because I’m fighting one of the best if not the best in the world right now, I want people to be able to see me and my skills, this is a big fight that can give me the ability to achieve my other goals and go on if I win this fight.”

The bouts featured on Canelo vs Bivol undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.