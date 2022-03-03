Berchelt vs Nakathila set for March 26 in Las Vegas, tickets

Miguel Berchelt and Jeremiah Nakathila square off at Resorts World Events Center located at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, March 26. The contest features former junior lightweight champion and the fighting pride of Cancun, Mexico up against the Namibian contender in the ten-round main event. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 27.

In the co-main event Jose Enrique Vivas goes up against Eduardo Baez. The bout is scheduled for ten-rounds at featherweight.

Miguel Berchelt vs Jeremiah Nakathila tickets

Tickets for Miguel Berchelt vs Jeremiah Nakathila go on sale today. Tickets starting at $25 can be purchased through rwlasvegas.com/experiences/top-rank (as per announcement sent out by Top Rank Boxing).

“Miguel Berchelt is motivated to become a two-weight world champion, and he has a formidable test in his lightweight debut against Jeremiah Nakathila,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “It is a great honor to promote the first boxing event at Resorts World Las Vegas, a fantastic new property we hope will host many fight nights in the coming years.”

Miguel Berchelt vs Jeremiah Nakathila

Berchelt (38-2, 34 KOs) won the WBC world title in January 2017 and defended that belt six times, becoming one of boxing’s longest-reigning world champions. Five of his title defenses came by knockout, including a ninth-round triumph over Miguel Roman and a fourth-round blitzing of former world champion Jason Sosa. Berchelt’s momentum was halted in February 2021, when he lost his world title in a dramatic showdown against Oscar Valdez. Berchelt was knocked out in the 10th round by Valdez and soon looked to regain his championship form in another division.

“I am ready to turn the page and show the fans I have what it takes to become a two-division world champion,” Berchelt said. “The Valdez fight is in the past, and my focus is on Nakathila and a lightweight world title in 2022. ‘El Alacran’ is back, and I can’t wait to come to Resorts World Las Vegas to put on a show.”

Nakathila (22-2, 18 KOs) is a former WBO Africa and WBO Global junior lightweight titlist who is one of Namibia’s most decorated fighters. He went undefeated for more than four years, and last June, he made his Las Vegas debut against Shakur Stevenson for the WBO interim junior lightweight world title. Nakathila lost a clear points verdict to the unbeaten phenom, but he returned in fine form last October with a second-round stoppage over Ndodana Ncube. The 32-year-old Nakathila hopes to score the upset and a spot among the lightweight elites.

Nakathila said, “It’s an amazing opportunity to fight Berchelt. Given our styles, it will make for a highly entertaining fight. This is my lightweight debut, and I’m looking forward to my first win against a highly rated former champion.”

Jose Enrique Vivas vs Eduardo Baez

Vivas (21-1, 11 KOs), from Texcoco, Mexico, has won four straight fights and emerged as a contender to watch during the “Bubble” in 2020 with standout performances against Carlos Jackson and John Vincent Moralde. Last May, in one of the year’s best toe-to-toe affairs, he recovered from a pair of third-round knockdowns to edge Louie Coria by unanimous decision.

Baez (20-2-2, 7 KOs), from Mexicali, Mexico, is a former Mexican junior featherweight champion who is now testing the featherweight waters. Last March, he notched a one-sided decision over the previously undefeated Abimael Ortiz, which came a little more than three months after a near-shutout verdict over Narek Abgaryan. Baez saw his 12-bout unbeaten streak snapped with a razor-thin majority decision loss to Ra’eese Aleem.

Boxing fans can watch Berchelt vs Nakathila and Vivas vs Baez live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. International live stream including Australia is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

The list of bouts featured on the Berchelt vs Nakathila undercard is expected to be announced shortly.

Berchelt vs Nakathila fight card

Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila, 10 rounds, lightweight

Jose Enrique Vivas vs. Eduardo Baez, 10 rounds, featherweight