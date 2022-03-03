UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal press conference (video)

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday March 5, which makes it Sunday March 6 in the UK and Australia. Two days ahead of the event the fighters partake in the final press conference.

Tickets for UFC 272 can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

In attendance Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, Rafael dos Anjos, Rafael Fiziev and UFC President Dana White. Video is available up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

