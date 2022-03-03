Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
UFC

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal press conference (video)

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday March 5, which makes it Sunday March 6 in the UK and Australia. Two days ahead of the event the fighters partake in the final press conference.

Tickets for UFC 272 can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

In attendance Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, Rafael dos Anjos, Rafael Fiziev and UFC President Dana White. Video is available up top.

UFC 272 start time: How to watch Covington vs Masvidal

MMA fans can watch UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 272 full fight card and schedule.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Related

