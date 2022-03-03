Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
UFC

This is why Jorge Masvidal cut Colby Covington out of his life (video)

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal faces Colby Covington in a five-round “friends turned foes” fight headlining UFC 272 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 5. Ahead of the showdown “Gamebred” appeared on The Jim Rome Show where he shared his story about what had happened in their friendship with “Chaos”. You can watch it up top.

UFC 272 fight card, date, time, location, tickets, where to watch, Covington vs Masvidal

UFC 272 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal live on ESPN+ PPV. In Australia the event airs live on Kayo on Sunday, March 6.

Get UFC 272 full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

