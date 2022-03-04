Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza weigh-in results (video)

Ramirez vs Pedraza live from Fresno, CA

Former unified junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez and two-division world champion Jose Pedraza square off at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Friday, March 4. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Ramirez vs Pedraza weigh-in start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US, 9 pm GMT in the UK and 8 am AEDT in Australia. Video is available up top.

Among other bouts Richard Torrez Jr faces Allen Melson at heavyweight and Joet Gonzalez meets Jeo Santisima at featherweight. Get Ramirez vs Pedraza full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Boxing fans can watch Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE TV in Australia and other countries.

Ramirez vs Pedraza fight card

  • Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Pedraza, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – vacant WBO International junior welterweight title
  • Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Allen Melson, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Joet Gonzalez vs. Jeo Santisima, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Abraham Montoya, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Ramirez vs Pedraza tickets, date, time, how to watch, undercard

  • Hector Tanajara vs. Miguel Contreras, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Karlos Balderas vs. Aelio Mesquita, 6 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Javier Martinez vs. Donte Stubbs, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Charlie Sheehy vs. Johnny Bernal, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Antonio Mireles vs. Brandon Hughes, 4 rounds, heavyweight
BoxingNews

