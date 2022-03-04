Kullanat Yoohanngoh vs Thanyarat Jaiklom for WKN Asian title at MPRO Evolution in Bangkok

MPRO Evolution Fight Series takes place tonight, Friday March 4, at World Siam Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event presented by Alexander Shah and Nazar Moroz features a series of boxing and kickboxing bouts with the WKN title contested on the night.
The previously scheduled international championship matchups suffered the last minute change and eventual cancellation due to COVID-19.
A new title fight has been set between Kullanat Yoohanngoh (24-11) and Thanyarat Jaiklom (20-11). The pair squares off in a three-round clash with the WKN Asian women’s bantamweight belt at stake.
Special guest at the event is President of World Kickboxing Network, Stephane Cabrera. The championship supervisor is Tofan Pirani.
WKN Asian women’s bantamweight title, oriental rules
Kullanat Yoohanngoh (Thailand) vs Thanyarat Jaiklom (Thailand)