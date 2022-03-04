Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Pierce O’Leary, Sultan Zaurbe & Jimmy Croxson set for April 15 in London

Pierce O'Leary next fight set
Pierce O'Leary | MTK Global

MTK Fight Night

York Hall in London is set to host another night of professional boxing on Friday, April 15. In the main event lightweights Gavin Gwynne and Luke Willis square off in the championship bout with the British and Commonwealth titles on the light. Pierce O’Leary, Sultan Zaurbe and Jimmy Croxson have been added to the card today.

Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and on IFL TV internationally.

Undefeated Irish boxer O’Leary (8-0, 4 KOs) is coming off a trio of wins over Siar Ozgul, Jan Marsalek and Irvin Magno. Kazakh fighter Zaurbek (12-0, 8 KOs) won two of his previous bouts, as well as the WBO European super featherweight belt, against Ronnie Clark and Ryan Wheeler. Croxson makes his professional debut following his run as an amateur, which includes the top spot at Haringey Box Cup at the age of 18.

“We’re pleased to bolster our MTK Fight Night event next month with the addition of these three exciting stars,” said MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton. “Pierce and Sultan each had exceptional years in 2021, so it’s great to have them both back, and we’re very excited to see the professional debut of Jimmy Croxson too. Opponents for the three of them will be announced soon.”

Among the previously announced bouts, Sam Gilley defends his English super welterweight title against Drew Brown, and Nina Hughes takes on Bec Connolly. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

MTK Fight Night London card

  • Gavin Gwynne vs. Luke Willis – for British and Commonwealth lightweight titles
  • Nina Hughes vs. Bec Connolly
  • Sam Gilley vs. Drew Brown – Gilley’s English super welterweight title
  • Pierce O’Leary vs. TBA
  • Sultan Zaurbek vs. TBA
  • Jimmy Croxson vs. TBA
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Boxing

