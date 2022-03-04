Pierce O’Leary, Sultan Zaurbe & Jimmy Croxson set for April 15 in London

York Hall in London is set to host another night of professional boxing on Friday, April 15. In the main event lightweights Gavin Gwynne and Luke Willis square off in the championship bout with the British and Commonwealth titles on the light. Pierce O’Leary, Sultan Zaurbe and Jimmy Croxson have been added to the card today.

Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and on IFL TV internationally.

Undefeated Irish boxer O’Leary (8-0, 4 KOs) is coming off a trio of wins over Siar Ozgul, Jan Marsalek and Irvin Magno. Kazakh fighter Zaurbek (12-0, 8 KOs) won two of his previous bouts, as well as the WBO European super featherweight belt, against Ronnie Clark and Ryan Wheeler. Croxson makes his professional debut following his run as an amateur, which includes the top spot at Haringey Box Cup at the age of 18.

“We’re pleased to bolster our MTK Fight Night event next month with the addition of these three exciting stars,” said MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton. “Pierce and Sultan each had exceptional years in 2021, so it’s great to have them both back, and we’re very excited to see the professional debut of Jimmy Croxson too. Opponents for the three of them will be announced soon.”

Among the previously announced bouts, Sam Gilley defends his English super welterweight title against Drew Brown, and Nina Hughes takes on Bec Connolly. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

MTK Fight Night London card

Gavin Gwynne vs. Luke Willis – for British and Commonwealth lightweight titles

Nina Hughes vs. Bec Connolly

Sam Gilley vs. Drew Brown – Gilley’s English super welterweight title

Pierce O’Leary vs. TBA

Sultan Zaurbek vs. TBA

Jimmy Croxson vs. TBA